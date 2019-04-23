8-year-old Oklahoma girl killed in tragic ATV accident

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of an ATV crash that claimed the life an 8-year-old girl in Johnston County over the weekend.

It happened Saturday, just before 6 p.m., on private property in Mannsville when an adult female and four young children were riding an ATV.

“There was an adult female and four juveniles that had been on the four-wheeler – one of the juveniles had got off,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Lt. Shelby Humphrey. “At this point, we don’t know why but the four-wheeler rolled forward and struck the juvenile that was off the four-wheeler on the ground.”

According to KXII, the victim was identified as Addison Colvard, also known as Addie, and she was taken to a hospital where she later died.

A trooper’s report states all children on the ATV were under the age of 10.

“My belief on this one is that this is nothing more than a tragic accident,” Humphrey said.

KXII reports Colvard was on the softball and basketball team at Calera’s schools, and liked spending time with her cousins.

“I was just trying to figure out a word or something that would describe what they are going through and there’s just nothing other than the fact you have the family complete and now there’s one missing,” said Calera Police Chief Don Hyde.

Hyde says Colvard is also the daughter of a volunteer firefighter and a reserve deputy sheriff.

An account has been set up at a local bank to help the family with funeral expenses.

Donations: First United Banks

Calera Families in Need account: 2967006

You can contact Don Hyde for more information.