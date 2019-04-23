KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Blue Bell Ice Cream teasing release of new flavor

Posted 8:46 am, April 23, 2019

Blue Bell Ice Cream will be releasing a new flavor soon!

According to the company, the new flavor hits store shelves this week.

A photo released on the company’s social media accounts gives a hint – a broken cookie cake.

But, Blue Bell says you can find out for sure about “all of the delicious details when the pieces come together on April 25.”

