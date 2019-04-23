Break a leg, not the bank: Scammers sell fraudulent Hamilton tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Hamilton "revolution" is on its way to Oklahoma City.

The hit musical continues to captivate audiences, young and old, around the world, fusing history, modern dance, rap, R&B, jazz, blues, and Broadway.

OKC Broadway's General Manager Elizabeth Gray said the hype is real.

“Seeing the show and some of the shock and awe of the show, you actually find yourself not breathing at times,” she recalled.

Just like the hype, the threat of ticket scalpers and scammers trying to cash in on the consistently sold-out Broadway show is just as real.

Gray told News 4, “We have an issue here with scalpers and I think it's people being comfortable with the sites like vivid or stubhub.”

The show is coming to the Civic Center Music Hall in July and August, and third party resale sites are already hawking tickets from as low as $319, all the way up to a staggering $1,650.

Again, that's for a single ticket.

“I was told by an individual he purchased 4 tickets for a total of $6,000, so $1500 each, for Hamilton,” said Gray.

Keep in mind OKC Broadway has a strict no resale policy on tickets, even for season ticket holders.

Not to mention, single tickets don't even go on sale until next month.

That means if you see tickets online right now, you need to be extra cautious because there's a good chance they don't even have a ticket to sell you yet.

Gray added, “How they cover themselves is this fine print saying, ‘Although we're selling you something we don't have right now, we are endeavoring to get it.’”

The Hamilton craze has hit Oklahomans before.

Earlier this year a different ticket scam was making the rounds on Facebook.

The In Your Corner bottom line: there is only two trusted sources for your Hamilton tickets, OKC Broadway, and the Civic Center.

Several thousand single tickets go on sale Friday, May 31st at OKCBroadway.com, or in person at the Civic Center Music Hall.

You can only buy up to four tickets. There are still some VIP tickets available, but most prices are going to range from $70 to $185.

Buy single tickets here May 31 https://www.okcbroadway.com/hamilton.