Chickasaw National Recreation Area seeking volunteers to help plant trees

SULPHUR, Okla. – A local recreation area is seeking volunteers who want to help the environment later this week.

Staff members at Chickasaw National Recreation Area will be planting oak trees on Friday, April 26. Volunteers are asked to head to the Bromide Pavilion at 9 a.m. to sign up to plant trees in the Platt Historic District.

“We’re grateful to the Chickasaw Nation for their help with this project. They grew all of the trees we will be planting on Arbor Day at the Chickasaw Cultural Center and have donated them to the park for this event,” says superintendent Bill Wright.

Organizers say they are planting six oak trees that will replace trees that were originally planted in the 1930s, but died in the last few decades.