Child punched for not being good enough lookout for shoplifting grandma, police say

PHOENIX, Ariz. – A 7-year-old has been punched after not being a good enough lookout for his shoplifting grandma, said police.

Phoenix police responded on Friday night to a Walmart near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for a suspected child abuse call.

Court documents state 27-year-old Rebecca Gonzales went to the store to pick up her 7-year-old son, who was being used by his grandmother as a lookout while she shoplifted.

Officers reportedly saw Gonzales slap and punch the child in the face when she was in the parking lot.

The child reportedly told police that he was hit because “he didn’t watch out for his grandma good enough.”

Police said the child’s mouth was bleeding when officers saw him.

Gonzales has been arrested for aggravated assault.