Choctaw Police: man with autism found safe

Update: Officials with Choctaw Police say the 22-year-old man with autism has been found safe.

CHOCTAW, Okla. – The Choctaw Police Department and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 22-year-old man with autism.

Stevie Peck walked away from his home near SE 15th and Hiwassee early this morning.

Officials say Peck is autistic and has severe food allergies.

Family told police he has not taken his meds and is probably hungry.

Authorities say if located, please do not offer him anything to eat as his allergies are severe.

He left wearing the sweatshirt in the picture.

If you see Stevie please notify the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office 405-869-2501.