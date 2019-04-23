Education officials: Preliminary state testing results available by late May

OKLAHOMA CITY – State testing can be a stressful time for parents and teachers across the state, but now families will be able to review their students’ state test results as early as May.

“State assessments cannot measure all that our students know, but they are an important tool that helps identify academic progress and measure individual student growth year over year,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “Measuring what matters is one way we can ensure every student has the opportunity to achieve academic success.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Education says it anticipates preliminary results for third through eighth graders will be available by the end of May. Officials say that means that families will have access to their children’s test scores before summer break begins.

“These timely results will give educators and families academic momentum for their child’s next grade,” Hofmeister said. “Moreover, this information can help equip families to combat the dreaded summer learning ‘slide’ that often forces educators to review copious amounts of material once school starts in August.”

Families can access the results online with their student’s 10-digit State Testing Number.