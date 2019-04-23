KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Firefighters rescue man from storm drain in NW Oklahoma City

Posted 9:56 am, April 23, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was rescued from a storm drain by firefighters in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just after 9;30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to the area near NW 10th and Classen.

Fire officials say an adult male was rescued from the storm drain. It is unknown what led up to the incident.

The man did sustain some lacerations and was evaluated by medical personnel.

No other details have been released.

