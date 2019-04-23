Firefighters rescue man from storm drain in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was rescued from a storm drain by firefighters in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just after 9;30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to the area near NW 10th and Classen.

Firefighters are working to rescue a person from a storm drain in the 1600 block of Linwood Blvd. This is an adult male who does not appear to be injured. BF 9:37 am pic.twitter.com/SE3ElHo4c4 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 23, 2019

Fire officials say an adult male was rescued from the storm drain. It is unknown what led up to the incident.

The man did sustain some lacerations and was evaluated by medical personnel.

Once the victim was removed, it was determined that he did have some lacerations. He is being evaluated by medical personnel now. OKCFD personnel have returned to service. BF 9:49 am — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 23, 2019

No other details have been released.