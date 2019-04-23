KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Funeral set for mother, daughter killed in SW Oklahoma City chase

Posted 3:08 pm, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:09PM, April 23, 2019

YUKON, Okla. - Funeral services have been set for the Yukon mother and daughter killed in Friday's pursuit crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Rylee Ewald, 8, and her mother, Tonya Horn, will be laid to rest Friday, April 26.

Services will be held at Covenant Community Church in Yukon at 1 p.m. Friday.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25th from 9 a.m to 8 p.m. at Smith & Turner Mortuary in Yukon.

Related Story
Victims of fatal pursuit crash identified, suspects arrested

Rylee, Tonya, and Rylee's dad, Eric, were on their way home from the vet when their vehicle was struck by Andrew Munoz and Deanna Alvarez who were running from police.

Her family said Rylee loved to dance and animals. She was also a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs, just like her dad.

They said Tonya was always full of joy.

Kimberly Grout, Eric's cousin said as of Monday, Eric is still in the hospital. He had two surgeries one on his ribs and one on his pelvis. She also said he broke his jaw and has a spinal injury.

Rylee was in second grade at Ranchwood Elementary in Yukon. Yukon Public Schools said they will offer extra grief counseling for students and teachers that may need it.

They've started a GoFundMe for the family here.

To learn more about Rylee and her funeral, click here.

To learn more about Tonya and her funeral, click here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.