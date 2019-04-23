Funeral set for mother, daughter killed in SW Oklahoma City chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - Funeral services have been set for the Yukon mother and daughter killed in Friday's pursuit crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Rylee Ewald, 8, and her mother, Tonya Horn, will be laid to rest Friday, April 26.

Services will be held at Covenant Community Church in Yukon at 1 p.m. Friday.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25th from 9 a.m to 8 p.m. at Smith & Turner Mortuary in Yukon.

Rylee, Tonya, and Rylee's dad, Eric, were on their way home from the vet when their vehicle was struck by Andrew Munoz and Deanna Alvarez who were running from police.

Her family said Rylee loved to dance and animals. She was also a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs, just like her dad.

They said Tonya was always full of joy.

Kimberly Grout, Eric's cousin said as of Monday, Eric is still in the hospital. He had two surgeries one on his ribs and one on his pelvis. She also said he broke his jaw and has a spinal injury.