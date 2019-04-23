× Nickelback set to perform at Tulsa casino this summer

TULSA, Okla. – Nickelback is set to perform at a casino in Tulsa this summer.

In 2017, the band released their ninth studio album, Feed the Machine, which debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard charts.

Nickelback formed in 1995 and has sold more than 50 million units worldwide.

They are set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, in Tulsa on August 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.