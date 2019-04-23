× Okla. Farm Bureau: More than 20 plant growing operations have converted to industrial hemp, medical marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Farm Bureau says at least 25 traditional growing operations have either partially or fully converted their spaces to industrial hemp or medical marijuana.

“On the medical marijuana, it’s been all very recent since that state question passed,” said Oklahoma Farm Bureau president Rodd Moesel. “On the industrial hemp, there were a few growers that were experimenting and starting to learn about industrial hemp even before than that because the federal law changed and legalized industrial hemp in Oklahoma as long as you were cooperating with the university.”

According to Moesel, Oklahoma still has more than 600 traditional growers in the bedding plant business. Most of the dozens of the existing operations which now include hemp or medical marijuana have undergone partial conversions.

“We’ve had one or two that have converted their whole operation over,” he said. “There have been a number of bedding plant operations and several container nursery stock operations that were growing shrubs and small trees that would have ended up at garden centers or landscapers that have made the conversion, so that’s going to certainly have some impact on supply.”