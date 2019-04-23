× Oklahoma City officials issue Silver Alert for 65-year-old with dementia

LUTHER, Okla. – Oklahoma City officials have issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old man with dementia.

Juan Piñon-Estrada has been missing, on foot, for 24 hours, and officials say he does not have his medication.

He was last seen in Luther, possibly trying to get to Cushing.

Piñon-Estrada was last seen wearing a sky blue shirt, blue jeans, a black hat and black shoes.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’5″ and 148 lbs.

Anyone with info, please call 911.