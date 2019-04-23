Oklahoma City police searching for suspects allegedly involved in home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people who allegedly broke into a home, hit a crippled victim on the head with a pistol and stole $2,000. It happened about a week ago at a home near SW 74th and May.

“He apparently had some medical issues and walks on crutches, which makes it even egregious type crime,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “The gentleman was in his home. He heard a noise, walked out to see what was happening, four people in his house, two females, two males.”

According to a police report, one of the suspects told the 64-year-old victim to sit down.

The victim then allegedly walked back into the den with his crutches. As he went to sit down, the suspect shoved the victim down in a chair by putting his hand on the victim’s chin and shoved his head back.

One of the suspects took $2,000 out of the victim’s wallet and then threw his wallet on the floor. Another suspect allegedly hit the victim on the head with a pistol.

“We do have surveillance photos from the residence,” Knight said.

If you recognize the people in the photos, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.