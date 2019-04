MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. – A sheriff’s department in eastern Oklahoma is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer.

According to the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department, K-9 Bruno passed away Monday from “an unexpected medical condition after being rushed to the doctor.”

Bruno served in McIntosh County for the past six years with his partner Deputy Casey Torix.

The department says Bruno “will be greatly missed by his community and law enforcement family.”