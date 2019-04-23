× OSU Adds Grad Transfer Wide Receiver

Oklahoma State’s receiving core received a nice boost Tuesday. The Cowboys have added 6’5 South Alabama Wide Receiver Jordan McCray.

McCray will be immediately eligible to play in the fall of 2019. IN 2018, he caught 29 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns. His sophomore year he hauled in 22 passes for 270 yards and one score.

McCray initially committed to play for UNLV after leaving South Alabama. However he called this move, “Strictly a business decision.” McCray was at Oklahoma State’s spring game last weekend and flipped his commitment there.

McCray adds depth to a receiving core that could use more experience. With Tyron Johnson headed to the NFL and L.C. Greenwood transitioning to linebacker, McCray could be in line to get work with the Cowboy offense this fall.

OSU opens the season Friday, August 30th, in Corvallis against Oregon State.