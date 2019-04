× Police investigate shooting at business in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. – Police are investigating a shooting at a business in Del City.

The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. Tuesday near S. Sooner Road and E. Reno Avenue.

A 911 caller told police that he was robbed and shot in the leg. The victim was then taken to a local hospital to treat the not life-threatening injury.

A blue vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the crime.

No other details have been released.