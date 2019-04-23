Remains found in Kay County identified as missing man

KAY COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say human remains found in Kay County earlier this month have been identified as that of a missing man.

According to the Ponca City News, human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Kaw City on April 12.

The paper reports the remains were confirmed as belonging to 20-year-old Quinten B. Rouch by the medical examiner’s office through dental records.

Rouch’s cause of death is unknown at this time and the ME’s office is still investigating.

The Arkansas City Police Department in Kansas had been searching for Rouch for nearly a year. Officials say he was reported missing in May 2018.