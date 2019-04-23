Running the relay in this year’s Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon? Here is part 2 of critical information!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY-Here is part two of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon's informational video on the relay race!

Here is a link to part 1 if you haven't seen it yet.

"Thank you for running in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Relay.

Hi, I’m Samantha Bentson your relay chairman.

And I’m Keelee Bright, your vice chair.

We want you to have the best race experience possible, so we are back with very important information.

Your relay packet contains a bib for every team member. Your entire team will have the same number and everyone must wear a bib. Wear it on your front where it’s most visible.

Your team’s official time will be tracked by a chip worn around your ankle and handed off to the next team member at each exchange zone.

Relay transportation is provided by the Memorial Marathon. New this year, buses will depart from the Downtown Staging Area on NW 5th Street, between Dewey and Shartel, in the South lanes of 5th Street.

Relay Exchange 1, buses will depart at 6:00 am

Relay Exchange 2, buses will depart at 6:30 am

Relay Exchange 3, buses will depart at 7:00 am

Relay Exchange 4, buses will depart at 7:15 am

Also, new this year, you must be on the bus at the times listed. These are the specific time the buses will be departing for the respective Relay Exchange zones.

If you are not on the correct bus at the designated time you will miss your opportunity to catch a bus to your exchange zone.

Runners should use the shuttle buses since early road closures and parking restrictions make it difficult to park or be dropped off at your relay exchange zone. If you plan to park or be dropped off, arrive early before the road closures.

Relay exchange zone one at NW 21st and Lincoln Boulevard will have parking on the west side of Lincoln Boulevard in the Jim Thorpe Building parking lot. You must access the lot before the streets are closed and you will not be able to exit until after all runners have cleared the area.

Another important detail about exchange zone one.

Relay Runner #2 cannot be at the Start Line as the race begins and get to the Relay Exchange Zone in time for their run.

Relay exchange zone two at Classen Boulevard and Wilshire has virtually no parking. You must approach this exchange from Wilshire, but there are no parking areas and you will have to cross the railroad tracks on Wilshire so please use extra caution.

For Relay exchange zone three in Nichols Hills at East Grand Boulevard and Huntington there will be virtually no parking available. The closest lot would be the SE corner of NW 63rd and Grand prior to the streets being closed and then walking North to the Relay exchange zone in Nichols Hills.

For Relay exchange zone four at NW 31st and Classen there are no parking areas available. This area must be approached from the West and access will only be available before streets are closed.

Flags at each relay stop will show you where you can catch the shuttle bus back downtown near the finish line.

New this year, buses will return back downtown from each of the Relay exchange zones at these approximate times: Relay Exchange Zone 1 at 7:30 and 8am

Relay Exchange Zone 2 at 8am, 9:30 am and 10 am

Relay Exchange Zone 3 at 9 am, 10 am and 11:30 am

Relay Exchange Zone 4 at 9:30 am, 11 am and 12:30 pm

Working with the Oklahoma City Police Department, backpacks, ruck packs, hydration vests, air tanks and any bags that go across runner’s shoulders are prohibited for safety reasons.

The above-mentioned items will not be allowed on the buses and there is no gear check at any of the relay exchange stops.

Running belts, transparent hand-held bottles and clip-on water bottles under one liter are allowed.

You’ll find water stops along the entire course.

Every relay exchange will have marathon volunteers and captains able to answer questions and notify the right people if there’s an emergency.

Relay exchanges are mini “finish lines” for the runner of that particular leg. Appropriate finish line food and hydration are available for team members completing their part of the relay.

Flags, relay signage, and arrows will point the way at all exchanges. And that army of volunteers will not let any team runner miss the area where those all-important chips are exchanged.

We want your entire team to have a fantastic experience in the Run to Remember – we pay tribute to those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever.

In part 1 you’ll find information about where the relay exchange zones are located and how they are numbered, how you can enter the course as a team to cross the finish line, where you receive your medals and general information about what to expect at the Relay Exchange Zones.

Good luck and have a terrific race!

Thank you for running the Relay and helping us Change the Course of OKC."