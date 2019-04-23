Science Museum Oklahoma to host series of events with Bill Nye, The Planetary Society

OKLAHOMA CITY – Bill Nye the Science Guy and The Planetary Society are coming to Science Museum Oklahoma next month!

The museum is hosting a series of events with Nye and The Planetary Society, including a recording of Planetary Radio Live, a VIP evening experience and numerous family activities to benefit the museum’s recently launched planetarium campaign and to promote astronomy education.

Nye, best known as the host of the 90’s children’s science show “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” currently serves as the CEO of The Planetary Society.

The organization is the world’s largest nonprofit space interest group with members in 130 countries. The organization’s mission is to “empower the world’s citizens to advance space science and exploration.”

The events will be held on May 8-9 at Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.

