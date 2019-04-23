Second feature on KFOR with foster child hopes to be the last

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Dylan is a handsome boy with a passion for playing video games.

This 10-year-old couldn't wait to get on the arcade games at Incredible Pizza.

"Hahahhaha YAAAAHHH," Dylan yelled playing an arcade game.

"I'm getting ready. I'm so ready."

"I'm going to beat you,” he said to Reporter Lacey Lett.

Dylan can have fun just about anywhere which is what is so endearing about him.

"Coming to Incredible Pizza was a highlight for his day. He was very excited to come here,” Jamie Washington, OKDHS Adoption Transition Unit said.

You might recognize Dylan. We went kayaking with him in 2017. His adoption worker talked about how loving he is.

"He's really affectionate, really loving. When he calls me sometimes at night, he's like, 'Miss Debbie, Miss Debbie, I love you, Miss Debbie.' I love you too, Dylan,'" Deborah Lovelace said.

This 10-year-old looks forward to someday saying 'I love you' to a mom and a dad. And he'd love a home in the country.

“Dylan has said he wants a farm family. Kind of out in the country that has animals. He loves animals, loves dogs and horses and things like that," Washington said.

His current adoption worker Jamie Washington also says he'd do best with a family who has parented before.

"Dylan's going to need a family that's patient first off with him. Understanding of his developmental needs,” Washington said.

One of the biggest needs for Dylan will be finding parents willing to adopt a child with special needs.

"We definitely need a lot of families that are understanding of children with developmental needs let alone the trauma that some of these kids have endured,” Washington said.

Maybe you're that special person Dylan needs. He is a fun loving kid just waiting for his place to call home.

For more information on adopting Dylan, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit https://okfosters.org/.

