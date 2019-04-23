Semi accident causes lane closures on EB, WB I-44 near Broadway Extension

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are working a semi accident in north Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters and HazMat crews responded to the scene on eastbound and westbound I-44, just west of the Broadway Extension, around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say a semi crossed the center retaining wall.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two lanes on the eastbound side and one lane on the westbound side are blocked.

Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling in the area.