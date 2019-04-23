Several schools in Guthrie placed on lockout after gunshots heard

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Four schools were placed on lockout after gunshots rang out near an elementary school in Guthrie.

According to the Guthrie News Page, Central Elementary, Fogarty Elementary, Guthrie Junior High School and St. Mary’s Catholic School were all placed on lockout at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday after a school resource officer heard gunshots.

During a lockout, all students are required to be inside the school and all perimeter doors are checked to verify they are secure. Under this condition, regular classroom instruction continues.

Police say they found two men were found near Fogarty Elementary and one was eventually taken into custody and could look at multiple felony charges.

The paper reports the men “met up to trade a gun for a vehicle” and “to prove the gun worked, one man allegedly fired the weapon into a hill.”

Eight rounds were found at the scene, and officials say the serial numbers had been removed from the gun.

Officials with Guthrie Public Schools say “schools resumed their normal security conditions at approximately 11:00 a.m.”