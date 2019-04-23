KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Traffic Alert: SB, NB I-35 to narrow near Warren Theatre in Moore

Posted 6:24 am, April 23, 2019, by

MOORE, Okla. – Part of a busy interstate in Moore will narrow to one lane in Moore Tuesday night into Wednesday.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, southbound I-35 will be narrowed to one lane and northbound I-35 will be narrowed to two lanes at SH-37/S. Fourth St. from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the lane closures are for overhead bridge work.

Drivers are encouraged to take it slow.

ODOT says the project is weather permitting.

