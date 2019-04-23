KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Trolls LIVE! tour stopping at BOK Center in Tulsa next year

Posted 10:41 am, April 23, 2019

TULSA, Okla. – We can’t stop this feeling! Trolls LIVE! is bringing their first-ever live tour to Tulsa next year!

Poppy, Branch and all of their Troll friends will come to life on stage for five performances. The hair-raising adventure is jam-packed with epic music, glitter, and humor!


The five shows are spread over two days:

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • Show 1 – 10 a.m.
  • Show 2 – 2:30 a.m.
  • Show 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 1, 2020

  • Show 4 – 11 a.m.
  • Show 5 – 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $19 and go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m.

