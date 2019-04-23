Trolls LIVE! tour stopping at BOK Center in Tulsa next year

TULSA, Okla. – We can’t stop this feeling! Trolls LIVE! is bringing their first-ever live tour to Tulsa next year!
Poppy, Branch and all of their Troll friends will come to life on stage for five performances. The hair-raising adventure is jam-packed with epic music, glitter, and humor!
The five shows are spread over two days:
Saturday, February 29, 2020
- Show 1 – 10 a.m.
- Show 2 – 2:30 a.m.
- Show 3 – 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 1, 2020
- Show 4 – 11 a.m.
- Show 5 – 3 p.m.
Tickets start at $19 and go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more information.