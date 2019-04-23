Two Oklahoma high schools in Top 50 of nationwide Vans shoe design contest

OKLAHOMA – Two Oklahoma schools have made it into the Top 50 of a contest that would get more funding for their schools’ art programs if they win.

Anadarko and Cache High Schools are finalists in a nationwide shoe design contest being put on by Vans Shoes.

Students had to design and paint two pair of shoes.

The school that wins gets 75,000 for their art program.

Voting ends May 3 and the Top 5 schools will be announced in the beginning of May. The winner will announced the following week.

If you’d like to vote for your favorite or read the schools’ impact statements, click here.