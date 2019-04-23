KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Watch: Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts kicks off in downtown OKC

Posted 8:39 pm, April 23, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Festival of the Arts kicked off Tuesday at Bicentennial Park in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.

The Festival is open from Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

The event happens rain or shine, as proven on opening day this year.

Pets are not allowed at Bicentennial Park during Festival of the Arts, other than service animals in compliance with the American Disabilities Act.

Officials say Festival of the Arts has been an OKC tradition since 1967 and averages 750,000 Festival attendees.

