35 pounds of meth discovered during traffic stop in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. – A traffic stop in the Panhandle led an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper to the discovery of more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

In all, troopers found about 35 pounds of meth on Saturday and District One Narcotics Task Force Agents were called to assist.

Authorities say the drugs were headed to Tulsa.

Three people were arrested in connection to the incident.