× AG Mike Hunter: OG&E should reduce rates by $32M “rather than raise them”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter is asking regulators for a $32 million rate reduction for OG&E customers in a recent rate case.

Last December, the power company asked the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for an annual rate increase of nearly $78 million. The company says the increase would be for environmental compliance investments and depreciation on aging equipment and more.

However, Hunter says after looking at the company’s filing and listening to expert testimony, he says OG&E should reduce rates by $32 million instead of raising them.