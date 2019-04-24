AG Mike Hunter: OG&E should reduce rates by $32M “rather than raise them”
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter is asking regulators for a $32 million rate reduction for OG&E customers in a recent rate case.
Last December, the power company asked the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for an annual rate increase of nearly $78 million. The company says the increase would be for environmental compliance investments and depreciation on aging equipment and more.
However, Hunter says after looking at the company’s filing and listening to expert testimony, he says OG&E should reduce rates by $32 million instead of raising them.
“After a careful, thoughtful review of the company’s filing, it is our determination that OG&E should reduce its rates by $32 million, rather than raise them,” Attorney General Hunter said. “While we appreciate OG&E’s corporate citizenship and dedication to providing reliable service to customers, we believe the numbers submitted by the company are not supported by the data we reviewed.
My team and I look forward to our continued work with OG&E to ensure the company remains financially viable, and that its customers receive reliable electric service at reasonable rates.”