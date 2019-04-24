Authorities investigating trooper-involved shooting

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa County are investigating a shooting involving an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

Early Wednesday morning, deputies with the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the OHP while serving a warrant.

When they arrived at the home, they learned that the suspect was actually staying at a home in Sand Springs.

Once in Sand Springs, troopers spotted the suspect and a chase began. Three people eventually jumped out of the vehicle and started running, according to FOX 23.

At some point, shots were fired at the scene. It is not clear if the trooper or the suspect opened fire first.

Two people from the vehicle were taken to a hospital, but their conditions have not been released.