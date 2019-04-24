Birthday surprise for daughter of fallen Oklahoma firefighter disappears

TULSA, Okla. – A gesture that was meant to brighten a young Oklahoma girl’s day took a sour turn on Tuesday.

Reese Phillips, who turned 9-years-old on Tuesday, woke up to a yard full of pink flamingos.

This year, Phillips spent her birthday without her father, Tulsa firefighter Ryan Phillips. Weeks ago, Ryan Phillips passed away from natural causes.

As a result, the community wanted to do something special for the girl.

“We are out here celebrating Reese’s birthday today,” neighbor Bridgette Nehring said. “She lost her dad a couple of weeks ago and this community is rallying together to make it happen for her.”

Nehring told KJRH that hundreds of people came together to create the surprise.

However, things took a turn when someone stole the pink flamingos from Phillips’ front yard and the route to her school.

KJRH checked with nearby neighborhood associations and the City of Tulsa, but no one knows who took the flamingos.

Now, the Tulsa Zoo is inviting Phillips and her friends to a free day at the zoo so she can meet actual flamingos.