Experts: How to handle tip inflation with fairness

OKLAHOMA CITY - It is happening more often, you stop to get a coffee drink and are given a touch screen with some tip suggestions.

You don't want to look cheap, but should you really be expected to pay a $1 tip on a $2 drink?

Etiquette expert Carey Sue Vega stopped by to talk about the pressure consumers can face with new technology.

Touch screen sometimes show tip options up to 30%, which is often set by management. If you don't feel like the service warrants that high of a tip, you might want to opt for carrying cash.

Vega says a 20% tip is usually recommended for table service, but a tip shouldn't be expected for over-the-counter service.