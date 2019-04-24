Experts: How to handle tip inflation with fairness

Posted 5:23 pm, April 24, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY - It is happening more often, you stop to get a coffee drink and are given a touch screen with some tip suggestions.

You don't want to look cheap, but should you really be expected to pay a $1 tip on a $2 drink?

Etiquette expert Carey Sue Vega stopped by to talk about the pressure consumers can face with new technology.

Touch screen sometimes show tip options up to 30%, which is often set by management. If you don't feel like the service warrants that high of a tip, you might want to opt for carrying cash.

Vega says a 20% tip is usually recommended for table service, but a tip shouldn't be expected for over-the-counter service.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.