Four people charged after stolen property, aggressive bobcat found at RV park

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Four people are facing charges after investigators discovered a plethora of stolen property and an aggressive animal at an RV park.

In January, authorities with Pottawatomie County, Lincoln County and Oklahoma County searched the Aumann Acres RV Park for stolen property.

Initially, officers found a stolen tractor, several guns, safes and cash before stumbling upon an exotic animal.

“There was a bobcat,” said Mark Opgrande, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “We needed to have the bobcat out of there, it was very aggressive toward the wildlife officials called in to take possession of it. I believe they ended up having to tranquilize it.”

Officials also found an older, emaciated horse at the scene.

“There was what we believe is a marijuana cultivation going on in the red barn,” said Opgrande. “We also found furniture that possibly, based on the information we gathered, appears to be a large, high dollar amount of furniture purchased with maybe a fraudulent credit card or charge account.”

Ultimately, Opgrande told News 4 the total amount of items seized was around $100,000.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, several people connected to the RV park are facing charges.

Court documents state that Troy Aumann, Wendy Aumann, Randall Templett and Michael Aumann are all facing an array of charges in Oklahoma County District Court.

Troy Aumann is facing charges for unlawful cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance, concealing stolen property, cruelty to animals and use of a surveillance camera in commission of a felony.

Wendy Aumann is facing charges of unlawful cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance, concealing stolen property and use of a surveillance camera in commission of a felony.

Randall Templett has been charged with concealing stolen property, use of a surveillance camera in commission of a felony, possession of a taken credit card and four counts of identity theft.

Michael Aumann was charged with unlawful cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance.

"We don't think any of them have done anything wrong at all, certainly we think they are going to be vindicated," Attorney James Pasquali, who represents Michael Aumann, told News 4 in January. "We think this is a situation where people may have brought items onto this property that may have been stolen, it’s my understanding that Mr. Aumann reported a stolen trailer to law enforcement and that’s how this got rolling."