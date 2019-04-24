× Gov. Stitt signs bill designating Oklahoma as a Purple Heart State

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this week that will designate Oklahoma as a Purple Heart State.

Senate Bill 232 was authored by Navy Veteran Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, to “give Oklahoma’s Purple Heart recipients the recognition they deserve,” officials say. Rep. Tommy Hardin, a Marine veteran, served as the principal House author of the bill.

Gov. Stitt signed the bill into law on April 18.

“The Purple Heart is the oldest military award given to those U.S. military members who are wounded or killed while serving our country. There is no greater sacrifice and no greater recognition for those brave men and women who sacrificed so much,” said Simpson. “There are no words to express our gratitude or recognition of such great sacrifice. Becoming a Purple Heart State, however, shows the world the immense pride and gratitude our citizens have for the 1,340 Oklahoma recipients of this hallowed award. May God bless them and their families.”

Officials say the Purple Heart “is given to U.S. military members in the name of the president to those wounded or killed while serving since April 5, 1917.”

“Oklahoma has a tremendous military heritage, and it’s important that we honor our military members’ service and sacrifice, especially those who are wounded or lay down their lives for our country,” said Hardin. “With this designation, the service and sacrifice of Oklahoma’s Purple Heart recipients will never be forgotten.”

The bill goes into effect on November 1.