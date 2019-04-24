Kit Kat unveils first new permanent flavor in nearly 10 years

It’s been nearly a decade since Kit Kat added a permanent new flavor to U.S. shelves, but the wait is almost over.

The Hershey Company announced Wednesday that the popular bars of chocolate-covered wafer will be available nationwide in mint creme and dark chocolate, starting in December, 2019.

“Kit Kat is known around the world for its inventive flavors,” said Christopher Kinnard, Kit Kat senior brand manager. “Our fans in the U.S. have been requesting new Kit Kat flavors and we’re excited to share we are adding to the Kit Kat family with the launch of Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate. But here’s the best part – we are just getting started. Keep your eyes peeled; there is more to come from the Kit Kat brand.”

This is exciting news for Kit Kat fans who have traveled abroad where KitKat, made by Nestle, comes in a wide variety of flavors. In Japan, KitKat consumers have had their pick of more than 300 special flavors that include sake, cherry blossom, purple potatoes and green tea, according to CNN.