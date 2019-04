INDIAHOMA, Okla. – A hiker is safe after spending 24 hours lost in the Wichita Wildlife Refuge over the weekend, fire officials say.

The Indiahoma Fire Department posted photos of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Fire crews say they had to carry the man on a backboard because he was so weak.

Officials say if you are planning on taking a trip to the refuge, make sure to bring plenty of water and let someone know where you are going.

The lost hiker is expected to make a full recovery.