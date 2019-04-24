Man sentenced to prison after shooting woman during carjacking, causing her to be permanently blind

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been sentenced to prison after shooting a woman during a 2016 carjacking, causing her to be permanently blind.

35-year-old Rufus Lous Nelson, Jr. was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday.

On July 5, 2016, Nelson forced a woman at gunpoint to drive from Edmond to the south side of Oklahoma City. While the woman was driving on I-240 between May and Penn, Nelson shot her in the head.

The woman survived, but she is now permanently blind.

After she got out of the car and onto the median, two Good Samaritans stopped to help her and called 911.

Nelson was found approximately one hour later hiding under the overpass at I-240 and Penn.

A jury convicted Nelson of being a felon in possession of ammunition, carjacking, kidnapping and using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest in July 2016.