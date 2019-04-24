Metro band’s music equipment stolen while shooting music video out of state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One metro music group is left playing it by ear after thieves broke into their home, stealing thousands of dollars worth of band equipment.

“It just makes you feel violated,” said Justin Mattea, who lives at the home with his brother and bandmate Blake.

The brothers have been playing music together since their early teens but this is a first for them.

“We went out of town actually to do a music video for our band Hyperdose. We came back about midnight Sunday night to find kind of some weird stuff was outside the house. When we walked in, we noticed all kind of music gear gone,” Blake said.

Someone broke into their home stealing anything of value, including two basses, a guitar, music hardware, credit cards and even a car parked in their garage.

“Totalling $8,000 to $10,000 worth of music equipment and my car,” Justin said.

Justin's Jeep was found dumped on the side of I-44 surprisingly with no damage. But the thieves did leave behind drugs, including meth.

Neighbors said they saw a group of people at the house over the weekend. The brothers think they may have been camped out for days. They also think whoever did this knew the brothers were gone, thanks to their own Facebook page.

“We definitely think someone saw we were out of town and took advantage of that opportunity,” Blake said.

“The victim`s information, credit cards, were used at various locations. So, that information will be forwarded for detectives to take a look,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police PIO.

The brothers said while the loss of their personal items is a hard pill to swallow, the musical instruments and accessories are their highest priority.

“Every musician knows instruments are very sentimental. Lots of memories with these things and lots of modifications and things that we use. We need these things,” Blake said.

The brothers said they do have renter’s insurance, but their instruments are invaluable to them. So far police haven’t made any arrests.