Murder charges officially filed against man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend to death, killing unborn child 

TULSA, Okla. – Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend, resulting in her death and their unborn child’s death.

Police say on April 15, officers were called to an apartment complex near 31st and Mingo in Tulsa for domestic assault and battery.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, Allyssa Fielding, 21, who was approximately 6 months pregnant, on the floor. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a police report, Fielding had a brain bleed, fractures to her face and skull, collapsed lungs and multiple cuts. Police say the woman’s baby died due to the assault.

Tulsa police say the suspect, Colby Wilson, allegedly beat Fielding until she had no pulse. Police say Wilson’s mother was performing CPR. She reportedly found Fielding unconscious in a chair with injuries on her face when she arrived at the apartment, KJRH reports.

Officials say Wilson had visible injuries to his knuckles and blood on his clothes.

Fielding later died at the hospital.

According to KJRH, Wilson and Fielding “had a history of domestic violence, including a 2016 case where he went to prison after he was convicted of two counts of domestic assault and battery.”

Police say Fielding had filed a protective order against Wilson.

“For whatever reason, either they believe that they can change that person or they believe there’s better things to come, or that that person has something to offer them,” Sergeant Shane Tuell with the Tulsa Police Department told FOX 23. “But in actuality, the only thing that person is probably going to offer you is an early grave, and that’s what happened in this case.”

Wilson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one charge of possession of a firearm after a former felony.