Nebraska woman sentenced to prison for stabbing Oklahoma uncle’s wife

LINCOLN, Neb. – A 32-year-old Bertrand, Nebraska, woman who was paid $200 and given methamphetamine by her uncle to cut off his wife’s hair and scar her face has been sentenced to prison.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Athea Stabler was sentenced Tuesday to 18 to 20 years. Her attorney, Shirley Mora James, said at the sentencing hearing that Stabler “knows what she did was a monstrous act.”

Police say 32-year-old Jacinda Welsch Stabler awoke in the early hours of May 29, 2016, to find another woman stabbing her. Three small children were in the bed with her at the time of the attack. Police later determined it was Athea Stabler, who pleaded guilty to second-degree assault.

Prosecutors say the victim was in the process of divorcing Eddy Stabler, of Lawton, Oklahoma, who paid his niece to attack her. He was sentenced to 15 to 25 years in March.