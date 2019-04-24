× Officials searching for inmate who escaped correctional center

MCALESTER, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are looking for an inmate who walked away from a minimum security prison on Wednesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, staff members at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center learned that 39-year-old Kenneth A. Laws was missing. Officials say he did not show up for work at the prison’s kitchen.

Laws is serving a five-year sentence in the minimum-security prison for eluding an officer.

Investigators say Laws walked away from a halfway house in October, and was recaptured 12 days later. Once he was taken back into custody, he was transferred to the correctional center.

Laws is described as a white man, standing 6’1″ tall and weighing about 210 pounds. He has black hair, blue eyes and goes by the alias ‘Robert E. Laws.’

Once he is recaptured, he will be moved to a higher security facility.

Anyone with information can call the escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.