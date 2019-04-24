OKCPD Chief holds final prayer breakfast

PUTNAM CITY, Okla. – Oklahoma City’s outgoing Chief of Police held his final prayer breakfast this morning.

The event was held at the Putnam City Baptist Church and meant a lot to Chief Bill Citty.

There was a packed house as supporters gathered for a time of encouragement and prayer.

The Department’s Senior Chaplain presented the chief with a personalized bible and thanked him for his leadership over the years.

Senator James Lankford was the guest speaker.

He talked about his dad being in law enforcement for 40 years, and how faith can help officers deal with the stress of the job.