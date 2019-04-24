Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reminding citizens to use drug disposal boxes ahead of National Rx Take-Back Day 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is reminding citizens of how you can safely dispose old, expired home medication.

This weekend, OBN will be across the state assisting with National Rx Take-Back Day where you can safely dispose of unwanted medication at events across the state.

However, OBN says you don’t have to wait for the events to get rid of medications, and urges citizens to use drug disposal boxes.

The agency’s “Safe Trips for Scripts” program currently has 176 OBN drug disposal boxes located in law enforcement lobbies in all 77 Oklahoma counties so citizens can dispose of old medication throughout the year.

According to OBN, the first box was installed in February 2011. The agency has collected and disposed over 82 tons of medications dropped off by Oklahomans.

For a list of OBN Disposal Box locations, click here.