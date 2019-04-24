One in custody after standoff ends in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials in Oklahoma City say they were serving a warrant concerning a previous shooting when the standoff began in northwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Police , their TAC team and canine’s entered the home near NW 3rd and Villa.
Officials say one person has surrendered and is in custody.
Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.
Police could not release what specific case this arrest is related to, but we will continue to update you as we uncover more information.