× One in custody after standoff ends in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials in Oklahoma City say they were serving a warrant concerning a previous shooting when the standoff began in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police , their TAC team and canine’s entered the home near NW 3rd and Villa.

Officials say one person has surrendered and is in custody.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Police could not release what specific case this arrest is related to, but we will continue to update you as we uncover more information.