One in custody after standoff ends in NW OKC

Posted 7:03 pm, April 24, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials in Oklahoma City say they were serving a warrant concerning a previous shooting when the standoff began in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police , their TAC team and canine’s entered the home near NW 3rd and Villa.

Officials say one person has surrendered and is in custody.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Police could not release what specific case this arrest is related to, but we will continue to update you as we uncover more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.