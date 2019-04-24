One person treated for burns after house fire in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say one person was injured after a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the scene just before 8 a.m. near SW 36th and Agnew.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a neighbor says everyone got out, but one person did sustain burn injuries.

Fire officials say it appears the fire was contained to a bedroom inside the home.

One person sustained burn injuries to their arms and was treated by paramedics.

The cause of the fire is unknown as officials continue to investigate.

