One person treated for burns after house fire in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say one person was injured after a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the scene just before 8 a.m. near SW 36th and Agnew.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a neighbor says everyone got out, but one person did sustain burn injuries.

TAC 1 | House Fire – 2400 SW 35th St. | Firefighters responding to the report of a house fire. Neighbor reports everyone out, but there is someone with burn injuries. DM 7:58 a.m. pic.twitter.com/39TATKKThT — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 24, 2019

Fire officials say it appears the fire was contained to a bedroom inside the home.

One person sustained burn injuries to their arms and was treated by paramedics.

UPDATE | House Fire | Firefighters have this fire out and are checking for extensions. It appears it is contained to a bedroom inside the home. 1 occupant received burns to the arms and is being treated by Paramedics. DM 8:16 a.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 24, 2019

The cause of the fire is unknown as officials continue to investigate.