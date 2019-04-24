Pawnee County warrant service ends with 3 arrested – one shot, one injured by K9

PAWNEE CO., Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) TAC Team served a search and arrest warrant in Pawnee County that ended with 3 arrested – one suspect shot and one injured by OHP K9.

OHP was serving the warrant to Phillip Christopher Hardman, a man with several pending felony warrants.

The TAC Team received information that Hardman was at a residence in Sand Springs. When Troopers arrived, they saw Hardman exiting the residence and fleeing in a vehicle.

Troopers used a tactical maneuver to stop Hardman, who spun into a ditch.

At that point, investigators say Hardman began driving toward the troopers, who were on foot. Those Troopers opened fire and Hardman was taken into custody.

He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Two others, later identified as Christopher Pearson and Heather Barksdale were also at the residence and were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Pearson was treated and released for wounds received from the OHP Tac Team K9 during arrest.

According to KJRH, Pearson remains in jail, while Barksdale has been released on bond.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is conducting an ongoing investigation at the location of the incident.

All troopers involved with the incident will be placed on administrative leave with pay per department policy.