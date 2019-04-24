Police discover two kidnapped women at end of pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. - At the end of a chase, Village Police discover two women in the backseat who say they were kidnapped by the man driving.

Officials say the suspect ran a red light and when officers tried to pull the car over, one of the two back seat passengers was "waving like she was scared."

The pursuit ended at Briarwood and Mockingbird Ln. in Edmond.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the two women in the backseat told police they had been kidnapped.

The women say they broke down without gas at Quail Springs Mall.

The suspect, 32-year-old Dywan Christopher Marshall helped them, and then asked for a ride, which they allowed him.

At some point, Marshall kidnapped them at gunpoint.

Marshall is being booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of kidnapping, possession of a firearm after prior felony conviction, possession of meth and marijuana, and resisting arrest.

Officers also say he is wanted out of Maryland on charges of guns, drugs and eluding police.