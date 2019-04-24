Silver Alert issued after 70-year-old man’s week-long disappearance 

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – The Sand Springs Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Rodney Puckett who is described as a white male last seen wearing eyeglasses on a red lanyard and a gold square diamond ring.

His last known location is in Sand Springs on April 17 around 11 a.m.

Police say Puckett is bipolar and left without his medication. He is also unable to be mobile for long periods of time due to extreme back pain.

Officials say the only vehicle description at this time for Puckett is a white Ford.

If you have any information, call police immediately.