Thunder Season Ends on Heartbreaking Buzzer Beater

It was a pivotal do or die for the Thunder in game five as they looked to keep their season alive.

And Paul George came out meaning all business.

PG13 poured in 15 first quarter points. He started the game strong hitting a triple and a few different mid range jumpers. However, as good as Paul George was, Damian Lillard answered.

In the first half Lillard poured in bucket after bucket. he finished the first half with 34 points. The Blazers held a 61-60 lead at the half.

The second half was filled with runs. By both teams. Damian Lillard started the scoring by hitting a three. Dame Time finished with ten of those. That was part of a 14-2 Portland run. The Thunder then went on a 15-2 run themselves. Russell Westbrook hit a timely three to give the Thunder an 90-86 lead. Russell finished with a triple-double. 29 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds.

However, right before the third quarter ended though Enes Kanter got a huge offensive rebound and putback. Kanter had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Offensive rebounds were a huge factor in the contest. Portland grabbed 13 to the Thunder’s six. Overall, the Blazers outrebounded OKC 45-39.

The Thunder had a two point lead heading into the final quarter. And OKC came out firing on all cylinders. They went on a 12-0 run which was actually part of a larger 30-6 run by OKC. Jerami Grant hit a layup and a foul to put the Thunder up 12. Grant had 16.

Then Dennis Schroder hit a three to give OKC a 15 point lead. Schroder hit seven of his ten shots for 17 points. That’s when the Blazers woke up.

Mo Harkless notched a couple of slams. Harkless had 17. Portland went on a 21-8 run. Damian Lillard hit another three and all the sudden the Blazers were down just five.

The last seven possessions of the game proved costly for OKC. Dennis Schroder missed a three, Westbrook missed a jumper, then Paul George missed two pivotal free throws, Westbrook was called for an offensive foul, Jerami Grant missed a contested two, Paul George had a turnover which led to a CJ McCollum jumper on the other end. That tied it at 113.

However, Paul George would come down and hit a massive jumper. Thunder up 115-113. PG dropped 36 points on 14-20 shooting. Portland called timeout, and on the other end Damian Lillard hit a massive layup. Tied at 115. Russell Westbrook went for the lead on a layup late, but missed. That left Damian Lillard with 10 seconds and the ball. Portland didn’t call timeout. It was Dame Time.

Damian Lillard hit a buzzer beating three from nearly the half court logo to end the Thunder’s season and give them a third consecutive first round playoff exit 118-115.

Lillard after hitting the shot waved goodbye to the Thunder, let his team mob him, and stared down the camera. The Blazers win the series 4-1. OKC is now 4-12 since Kevin Durant left in the playoffs.

The Blazers then let the Thunder have it on social media.

The Thunder will conduct exit interviews in the coming days to wrap up the season.