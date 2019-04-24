Tulsa police investigating after 5-year-old hit, killed while riding electric scooter

TULSA, Okla. – An investigation is underway in Tulsa after a hit-and-run accident in front of a popular park claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy.

According to police, the boy and his mom were riding a Lime electric scooter in front of the Gathering Place around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the two were hit while riding the scooter southbound in the outside, northbound lanes of the road.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died. The boy’s mother was not injured.

FOX 23 reports they made an arrest in connection to the incident – Renier Davison. Police say they found a damaged vehicle that matches the description of the vehicle at the scene that night.

The incident remains under investigation.