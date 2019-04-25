4 our vets: Force 50 Veteran Service Awards

Posted 12:47 pm, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:48PM, April 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – A foundation that was formed to help veterans through difficult times is honoring other organizations that also help Oklahoma vets.

The Force 50 Veteran Service Awards will be honoring large corporations, foundations, higher education institutions and individuals who greatly contribute to the well being of veterans.

This is the second year for the event.

The Force 50 Veteran Service Awards will be held Thursday, May 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at UCO’s George Nigh Center.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.